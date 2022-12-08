REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $7.6M Sale of Restaurant Property in Huntington, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Northmarq, Restaurant, Retail

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Northmarq has arranged the $7.6 million sale of a 4,996-square-foot restaurant property located in the Long Island community of Huntington. The newly built restaurant sits on 2.5 acres and is leased to Chick-fil-A. A shopping center owner and developer based in Westchester County sold the property to a New York-based 1031 exchange investor. Maggie Holmes and Mike Sladich of Northmarq brokered the deal. The deal traded at a cap rate of 3.68 percent.

