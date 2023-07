MIAMI LAKES, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged a $70 million loan for the refinancing of two multifamily communities located in Miami Lakes. Built in 1997 and 2000, the properties total 500 units. Jeff Robertson of Northmarq secured the 10-year permanent financing through Empower Annuity Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, Graham Cos. The names and addresses of the communities were not disclosed.