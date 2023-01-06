Northmarq Arranges $70M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex in St. Peters, Missouri

The 272-unit Bold on Blvd was built in 2022.

ST. PETERS, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the $70 million sale of Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit luxury apartment complex in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters. Built in 2022, the property is located at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. The community was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, TWG Development. A private New Jersey-based firm was the buyer. David Garfinkel led a Northmarq team that arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.