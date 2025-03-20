Northmarq Arranges $71M Sale of 296-Unit Chaparral Apartments in Palmdale, California

PALMDALE, CALIF. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Chaparral Apartments, a 296-unit multifamily property in Palmdale. A Florida-based real estate investment firm sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm for $71 million.

Situated on 18.2 acres, Chaparral Apartments consists of 16 two-story garden-style buildings, totaling 213,664 square feet. The unit mix includes 72 studios, 164 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Apartments feature fireplaces, private balconies or patios, walk-in closets and energy-efficient appliances. Community amenities include two swimming pools, three tennis courts, a fitness center, business center, two laundry facilities, a movie theater and a residential lounge, as well as 488 parking spaces, including 283 covered spaces.

Steven Goldstein, Jeff Benson and Sam Neumark of Northmarq’s Los Angeles Multifamily Investment Sales represented the seller in the deal.