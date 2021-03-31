NorthMarq Arranges $73.2M in FHA Financing for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Iowa, Nebraska

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

Pictured is Old Market Lofts in Omaha. The former warehouse was converted into apartments in 2002.

NORWALK, IOWA AND OMAHA, NEB. — NorthMarq has arranged $73.2 million in FHA debt for the refinancing of a three-property, 721-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Iowa, and Omaha. Torrey Pines and Old Market Lofts are both located in Omaha. Built in 1998, Torrey Pines features 264 units. Old Market Lofts was originally constructed in 1901 as a warehouse but was redeveloped into 265 apartments in 2002. High Pointe is situated in Norwalk, just south of Des Moines. The 192-unit property was built in 2000.

All three communities were eligible for HUD’s 223(a)(7) refinance program. Loan amounts range from $16.5 million to $34.8 million, and each loan features a 35-year term and amortization period. Brett Hood of NorthMarq’s Chicago office arranged the loans on behalf of Monitor Finance.