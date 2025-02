RENO, NEV. — Northmarq has arranged a $78.5 million refinancing for The Dean Reno, a 773-bed student housing property located near the University of Nevada, Reno. Built in 2023, the community offers fully furnished units alongside shared amenities including a cyber lounge, fitness center, yoga studio and grilling stations.

Justin Glasgow of Northmarq secured the financing through Heitman on behalf of the borrowers, GMH Communities and CRG. Terms of the financing were not released.