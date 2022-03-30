REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $79.7M Sale of Towne at Glendale Apartment Complex in Glendale, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, California, Multifamily, Western

Towne-Glendale-CA

Located in Glendale, Calif., Towne at Glendale features 126 apartments and a swimming pool.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Towne at Glendale, a multifamily community located in the Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale. Los Altos, Calif.-based Interstate Equities Corp. sold the asset to a public-private partnership of CSCDA Community Improvement Authority and BLVD Impact Housing for $79.7 million, or $630,000 per unit.

Built in 1965, Towne at Glendale features 126 units, averaging 1,136 square feet. The property has undergone major renovations to provide luxury interior features and outstanding amenities.

The buyer plans to expand upon the already completed enhancements and lease all units to renters earning between 80 percent and 120 percent of average median income.

Shane Shafer and Bryan Schellinger of Northmarq’s Los Angeles investment sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  