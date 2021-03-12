REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $8.6M Acquisition Loan for Tryon House Apartments in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Tryon House

Tryon House was built in 1927, and is close to all of Uptown’s amenities, such as the LYNX Blue Line light rail system, Charlotte’s banking headquarters and The EpiCentre and First Ward Business Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NorthMarq has arranged an $8.6 million bridge loan for the acquisition and renovation of Tryon House Apartments located at 508 North Tryon St. in Charlotte. The 84-unit property is located near the city’s Uptown district.

Dave Stewart and Ryan Taylor of NorthMarq arranged the financing through a national debt fund on behalf of the buyer, Elevate Capital. The seller was not disclosed.

Tryon House was built in 1927, and is close to all of Uptown’s amenities, such as the LYNX Blue Line light rail system, Charlotte’s banking headquarters and The EpiCentre and First Ward Business Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  