Northmarq Arranges $88M Refinancing for New Apartment Community at Dania Pointe in South Florida

by John Nelson

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged $88 million for the refinancing of Avery Dania East, a 336-unit apartment community located at 120 N. Compass Way in Dania Beach, about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale. Built in 2023, the property is a multifamily component within Dania Pointe, a mixed-use development by Kimco that features six hotels, 1 million square feet of retail and restaurants and more than 500,000 square feet of office space, including the new headquarters for Spirit Airlines.

David Gahagan, Chris Hammel and Chandler Kaye of Northmarq arranged the financing through BlackRock and SteepRock on behalf of the borrower, Meyers Accesso, a new partnership between The Meyers Group and Accesso. The refinancing was underwritten with a three-year term with interest-only payments for the full term.

The developer received a certificate of occupancy in December 2023 for Avery Dania East, which was 45 percent occupied at the time of financing.

