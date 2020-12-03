REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $89M in FHA Financing for Five-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Iowa, Missouri

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Pictured is Alexis at Perry Pointe, a 192-unit community in Davenport, Iowa.

DAVENPORT, IOWA AND KANSAS CITY, MO. — NorthMarq has secured $89 million in FHA financing for the recapitalization of five multifamily properties located in Davenport and Kansas City. All of the communities were encumbered with existing FHA debt and eligible for HUD’s 223(a)(7) refinance program. The refinance enabled the undisclosed borrower to capitalize on lower interest rates, extend amortization and improve property cash flow with the reduced cost of debt service, according to NorthMarq. Loan amounts ranged from $8.8 million to $21.7 million. Brett Hood of NorthMarq’s Chicago office arranged the loans with an undisclosed lender.

Two of the properties, Bennington Ridge Apartments and Bennington Park Townhomes, are located in Kansas City. Bennington Ridge was constructed in 2000 and features 288 units while Bennington Park was built in 1988 and includes 164 units.

The three remaining properties are located in Davenport. Jersey Meadows, built in 1985, features 288 units. Ashford, constructed in 2004, is home to 140 units. Built in 2004, Alexis at Perry Pointe features 192 units.

