NorthMarq Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of Grocery Asset in Shorewood, Minnesota
SHOREWOOD, MINN. — NorthMarq has arranged an $8 million loan for the refinancing of a Cub Foods-occupied retail property in Shorewood, about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Andy Finn of NorthMarq’s Minneapolis office arranged the 15-year loan at a fixed interest rate below 3 percent. A life insurance company provided the loan for the undisclosed borrower.
