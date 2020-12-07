NorthMarq Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Office Building
SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has arranged an $8 million loan for the refinancing of Crownridge Centre, a 41,590-square-foot office building located on the north side of San Antonio. Bryan Leonard of NorthMarq placed the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the locally based sponsor. The financing was structured with a fixed interest rate and a fully amortizing 20-year term. The building is leased to tenants in the financial, medical and energy sectors.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.