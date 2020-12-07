REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $8M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Office Building

Crownridge Centre in San Antonio totals 41,590 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — NorthMarq has arranged an $8 million loan for the refinancing of Crownridge Centre, a 41,590-square-foot office building located on the north side of San Antonio. Bryan Leonard of NorthMarq placed the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the locally based sponsor. The financing was structured with a fixed interest rate and a fully amortizing 20-year term. The building is leased to tenants in the financial, medical and energy sectors.

