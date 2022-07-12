REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $9.2M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Moore, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northmarq, Oklahoma, Texas

MOORE, OKLA. — Northmarq has arranged a $9.2 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Mansions South Apartments, a 146-unit multifamily property in Moore, a southern suburb of Oklahoma City. Built in 1972, the property comprises 12 two-story buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball and basketball courts and a playground. Bob Harrington of Northmarq arranged the loan, which features two years of interest-only payments. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

