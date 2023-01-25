REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $9.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Northmarq

Isles East and West was originally built in 1922.

MINNEAPOLIS — Northmarq has arranged a $9.5 million agency loan for the refinancing of Isles East and West, an 85-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis. Originally built in 1922, the property rises three stories and features laundry facilities, a courtyard and car charging stations. Mike Padilla of Northmarq arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features three years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was undisclosed.

