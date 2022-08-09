Northmarq Arranges Acquisition Financing for 1,134-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

Pictured is Verano, a 312-unit apartment community in Houston that is part of WindMass Capital's newly acquired portfolio.

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a portfolio of three multifamily assets totaling 1,134 units that are located throughout the metro Houston area. Sedona Square is a 250-unit property that was built in phases in the early 1980s and offers one-, two and three-bedroom apartments. Verano was constructed in 1980 and totals 312 units in one- and two-bedroom formats. Rock Creek at Hollow Tree, also constructed in 1980, comprises 572 residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. James Currell, Joel Heikenfel and Emily Balazi of Northmarq arranged the debt through an undisclosed bridge/mezzanine lender on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based WindMass Capital.