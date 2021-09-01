REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges Acquisition Financing for 64,132 SF Office Building in Metro Houston

The office building at 2440 Texas Parkway in Missouri City totals 64,132 square feet.

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — NorthMarq has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a 64,132-square-foot office building located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. Matt Franke of NorthMarq arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carried a 10-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, through Innovative Capital Advisors on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The building was 91 percent leased at the time of the loan closing, with Wells Fargo serving as the anchor tenant.

