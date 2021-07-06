NorthMarq Arranges Acquisition Loan for 250,000 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has arranged an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Westchase Royal Oaks, a 250,000-square-foot office building in Houston. Warren Hitchcock of NorthMarq placed the five-year loan, which was structured with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. In addition, the financing featured a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio and a fixed interest rate of 3.75 percent. The borrower and the direct lender were not disclosed.