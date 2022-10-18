Northmarq Arranges Acquisition Loan for 42,152 SF Retail Strip Center in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of 34th Street Retail, a 42,152-square-foot strip center in Lubbock. The property was originally constructed in 1960. David Mott of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the sponsor, NetCo Investments LLC. The direct lender was not disclosed.