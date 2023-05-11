Thursday, May 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLoansNorthmarqTexas

Northmarq Arranges Acquisition Loan for 90,029 SF Industrial Building in Northeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged an acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for a 90,029-square-foot industrial building located at 8950 Railwood Drive in northeast Houston. Built in 1989, the single-tenant building features 21-foot clear heights, 11 exterior docks and 18,500 square feet of office space. Blane Eikenhorst and Tony Gray of Northmarq arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan, which was structured with a 10-year term and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, through Ameritas Investment Partners. The borrower/owner-occupant was not disclosed.

You may also like

Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36.3M Refinancing for Villa...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,627-Unit Self-Storage...

Magma Equities, Macquarie Acquire 285-Unit Apartment Community in...

Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies Signs Industrial Lease Expansion...

Intac Supply Signs 18,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partnership Receives $334M in Financing for Bronx Industrial...

Coca-Cola Announces Plans for $650M Fairlife Dairy Production...

Part 1: Life Sciences Innovation Districts — Planning...