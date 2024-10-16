Northmarq Arranges Construction Financing for 142-Unit Student Housing Project Near UT Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged construction financing for Avalon Pointe, a 142-unit student housing project that will be located near the University of Texas in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood. The 10-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a first-floor study lounge, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations and a social room.

Cheryl Higley, Ryan Shoars, Noah Villicana and Haylee Williamson of Northmarq originated the debt on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The name of the direct lender and a construction timeline were also not disclosed.