Monday, May 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentNorthmarqTexas

Northmarq Arranges Equity for 1.2 MSF Port 99 Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged equity from an undisclosed source for Port 99, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located near Port Houston on the city’s southeast side. The multi-building development will have clear heights of 32 to 40 feet, 437 parking stalls and 1,184 trailer parking stalls. Emily Zarcaro of Northmarq structured the equity on behalf of the undisclosed developer. According to constuctionjournal.com, a project architect and general contractor have been selected, and construction will begin before the end of the current quarter.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

HCA Healthcare Agrees to Buy 41 Urgent Care...

RWE Renewables Signs 69,000 SF Office Lease at...

Finial Group Negotiates 16,400 SF Industrial Lease in...

McShane Completes Construction of 117-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Marquette Cos. Opens 279-Unit Luxury Apartment Tower in...

Costco Purchases 13.4 Acres Within Northland City Center...

DH Property Holdings Begins Sitework on 759,210 SF...

JCM Living Underway on 295-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment in...