Northmarq Arranges Equity for 1.2 MSF Port 99 Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged equity from an undisclosed source for Port 99, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located near Port Houston on the city’s southeast side. The multi-building development will have clear heights of 32 to 40 feet, 437 parking stalls and 1,184 trailer parking stalls. Emily Zarcaro of Northmarq structured the equity on behalf of the undisclosed developer. According to constuctionjournal.com, a project architect and general contractor have been selected, and construction will begin before the end of the current quarter.