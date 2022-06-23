REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Four Loans Totaling $12.8M for Refinancing of White Plains Retail Properties

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Northmarq, Retail

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Northmarq has arranged four loans totaling $12.8 million for the refinancing of four retail properties totaling 66,691 square feet in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. Tenants at the properties include The Men’s Warehouse, New Balance, Sherwin-Williams, Cycle Gear, Mattress Firm, AutoZone and Gothic Cabinet Craft. Robert Ranieri of Northmarq arranged the financing through PCSB Bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Each loan carried a fixed interest rate, seven-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.

