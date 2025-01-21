Tuesday, January 21, 2025
CityLine East in Jersey-City offers a mix of 45 studios, 136 one-bedroom units and 17 two-bedroom units. Amenities include a resident lounge, fitness center, café, outdoor grilling and picnic area, rooftop sundeck, yoga studio and a business center.
Northmarq Arranges Four Loans Totaling $68.5M for Refinancing of Two Jersey City Apartment Complexes

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Northmarq has arranged four loans totaling $68.5 million for the refinancing of CityLine East and West, two apartment complexes totaling 342 units in Jersey City. For CityLine East, which was built in 2021 and totals 198 units, Northmarq arranged a $34 million senior loan and an $8 million mezzanine loan. For CityLine West, which was completed in 2019 and totals 144 units, Northmarq placed a $21.5 million senior loan and a $5 million mezzanine loan. Both properties offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. All loans carried fixed interest rates. John Banas and Kris Wood of Northmarq arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, The PRC Group. The direct lenders were not disclosed.

