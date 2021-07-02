NorthMarq Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 281,356 SF Office Building in West Houston

Houston Design Center totals 281,356 square feet. MLB Capital Partners has owned the property since 2014.

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Houston Design Center, a 281,356-square-foot office and showroom on the city’s west side. John Burke of NorthMarq arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm MLB Capital Partners.