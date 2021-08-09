REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 338-Unit Apartment Community in South Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — NorthMarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Orleans at Fannin Station, a 338-unit apartment community located south of downtown Houston. The Class A property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool with cabanas, social lounge with a catering kitchen, clubroom with a flat-screen TV, package lockers with refrigeration capabilities and an internet café. John Burke of NorthMarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a 20-year term with five years of interest-only followed payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews