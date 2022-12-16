Northmarq Arranges Permanent Financing for 110,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a permanent loan of an undisclosed amount for Carrollton Park Village, a 110,000-square-foot shopping center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built on 10 acres in phases between 1965 and 1987 and is home to tenants such as dd’s Discounts, Dollar General and Hibbett Sporting Goods. Phillip Bankhead of Northmarq arranged the debt through Genworth Financial on behalf of the borrower, Vista Property Co. The loan carried a fixed interest rate, 15-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule.