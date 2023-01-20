Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 17,250 SF Industrial Flex Property in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northmarq, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 17,250-square-foot industrial flex property located at 850 E. Little York Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1975 and features 12-foot clear heights, two dock-high doors and six drive-in doors. Michael Borden of Northmarq arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.