REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 17,250 SF Industrial Flex Property in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northmarq, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 17,250-square-foot industrial flex property located at 850 E. Little York Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1975 and features 12-foot clear heights, two dock-high doors and six drive-in doors. Michael Borden of Northmarq arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term, fixed interest rate and a 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  