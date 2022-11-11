Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 174,139 SF Industrial Flex Property in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 174,139-square-foot industrial flex property in Houston. The property was built in 1992 on a 14-acre site on the city’s northwest side. Larry Peters and Adam Unger of Northmarq arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.
