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LoansMultifamilyTexas

Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 199-Unit Apartment Complex in Corpus Christi

by Taylor Williams

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of the 199-unit Wood River Apartments in Corpus Christi. Built in 1983, Wood River Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 17 two-story buildings, as well as a pool and pet facilities. Cheryl Higley and Ryan Shoars led the Northmarq team that arranged the nonrecourse loan, which carried a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.

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