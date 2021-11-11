Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 240,000 SF Havenwood Office Park in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Havenwood Office Park, a 240,000-square-foot complex in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Warren Hitchcock of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a 10-year term with five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.