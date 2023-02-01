Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 251-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northmarq, Self-Storage, Texas

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Town Creek Storage, a 251-unit self-storage facility in Montgomery, about 60 miles north of Houston. The facility was built in 2017. Matt Franke and Michael Borden of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which was structured with a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.