Northmarq Arranges Refinancing of 82,824 SF Office, Retail Complex in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Plaza at Concord Park, an 82,824-square-foot office and retail complex in San Antonio’s Stone Oak neighborhood. The three-building complex was constructed in 2007 and houses tenants such as FedEx Office Print & Ship Center, Trend Aesthetics & Wellness, Jimmy John’s, Natural Remedy Store and First Watch. Bryan Leonard of Northmarq arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

