NorthMarq Arranges Sale, Financing of 71-Unit Multifamily Complex in St. Charles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Haven St. Charles, originally built in 1974, received renovations over the last few years.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of Haven St. Charles for an undisclosed price. The 71-unit multifamily complex is located at 1909 Oak St. in St Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez and Alex Malzone of NorthMarq’s St. Louis office represented the seller, Chicago-based Tricap Residential. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group was the buyer. Tricap spent about $1.5 million in capital improvements over the last few years for the property, which was originally built in 1974. It was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Kevin McCarthy, Brett Hood and Sue Blumberg of NorthMarq secured acquisition financing through Freddie Mac.

