Northmarq Arranges Sale of 108-Unit Multifamily Property Near San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

HONDO, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Las Palomas Apartments, a 108-unit multifamily property located in the western San Antonio suburb of Hondo. Built in 1995, the property offers two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a playground, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura, Phil Grafe and Brian Booth of Northmarq represented the seller, Lonestar Springs, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Revive Real Estate. Cheryl Higley of Northmarq also arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Revive Real Estate.

