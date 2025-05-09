Northmarq Arranges Sale of 11,000 SF Medical Office Building in Bastrop, Texas

BASTROP, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of an 11,000-square-foot medical office building in the Central Texas city of Bastrop. Texas Oncology occupies the facility, which was originally built in 2009, on a triple-net basis. Jeff Matulis, Toby Scrivner and David Annett of Northmarq represented the seller, Dallas-based Blue Drake Capital, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Maple Street Management. Jada Purchase, also with Northmarq, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.