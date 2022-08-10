Northmarq Arranges Sale of 120-Unit Sun Valley Apartments in Portland, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Sun Valley Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily complex in Portland, located outside of Corpus Christi in South Texas. The property was originally built in 1968 and offers a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro and Phil Grafe of Northmarq represented the seller, McGuire Family Properties, in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.