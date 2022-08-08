Northmarq Arranges Sale of 136-Unit Multifamily Property in Eagle Pass, Texas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Holly Apartments, a 136-unit multifamily property in Eagle Pass, located near the Texas-Mexico border in Maverick County. Built in 1975 and renovated in 1996, the property offers a pool, outdoor grilling and picnic areas, playground and a basketball court. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Phil Grafe and Bryan VanCura of Northmarq represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Cheryl Higley, also with Northmarq, arranged a nonrecourse, fixed-rate acquisition loan with a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.