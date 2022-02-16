Northmarq Arranges Sale of 138,000 SF Retail Center in Orland Hills, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Aldi and Five Below are anchor tenants at Orland Towne Center.

ORLAND HILLS, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Orland Towne Center in Orland Hills, a southern suburb of Chicago. The 138,000-square-foot retail center is home to Aldi, Edge Fitness, Five Below, PetSmart and Duly Health and Care. In addition to brokering the sale, Northmarq’s Jeff Frankel also arranged a $14.6 million first mortgage loan on behalf of the buyer, Sperry Equities. A life insurance company provided the fixed-rate loan, which features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.