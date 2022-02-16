Northmarq Arranges Sale of 138,000 SF Retail Center in Orland Hills, Illinois
ORLAND HILLS, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Orland Towne Center in Orland Hills, a southern suburb of Chicago. The 138,000-square-foot retail center is home to Aldi, Edge Fitness, Five Below, PetSmart and Duly Health and Care. In addition to brokering the sale, Northmarq’s Jeff Frankel also arranged a $14.6 million first mortgage loan on behalf of the buyer, Sperry Equities. A life insurance company provided the fixed-rate loan, which features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.
