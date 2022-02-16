REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 138,000 SF Retail Center in Orland Hills, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Aldi and Five Below are anchor tenants at Orland Towne Center.

ORLAND HILLS, ILL. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Orland Towne Center in Orland Hills, a southern suburb of Chicago. The 138,000-square-foot retail center is home to Aldi, Edge Fitness, Five Below, PetSmart and Duly Health and Care. In addition to brokering the sale, Northmarq’s Jeff Frankel also arranged a $14.6 million first mortgage loan on behalf of the buyer, Sperry Equities. A life insurance company provided the fixed-rate loan, which features a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  