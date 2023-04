DALLAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Grand Seasons Apartment Homes, a 144-unit multifamily complex in North Dallas. The property was built in 1978 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Taylor Snoddy, Charles Hubbard and Eric Stockley of Northmarq brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.