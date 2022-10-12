Northmarq Arranges Sale of 150-Unit Villa de Oro Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Villa de Oro, a 150-unit apartment complex located southwest of downtown San Antonio. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, clubhouse, basketball court and onsite laundry facilities. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura and Phil Grafe of Northmarq represented the seller, Austin-based Achieve Investment Group, in the transaction. The buyer, a locally based limited liability company, plans to implement a value-add program.