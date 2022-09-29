REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 200-Unit Finley Apartments in Tyler, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Finley Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily property in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas, that was built in 1977. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 620 to 1,016 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court, package handling service, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Snoddy, Philip Wiegand, Eric Stockley and Charles Hubbard of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

