Northmarq Arranges Sale of 200-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit multifamily property in southeast San Antonio that was built in 2014. Units are furnished with granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, grilling areas and a clubhouse. Moses Siller of Northmarq represented the seller, Encore Residential LLC, in the transaction. Siller also procured the buyer, GV&A Real Estate Investments.