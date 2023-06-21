Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Northmarq Arranges Sale of 200-Unit RiverBend Apartments in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of RiverBend Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily complex in San Antonio. Built in 1984 and recently renovated, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a playground, clubhouse, basketball court and outdoor picnic areas. Regional Investment & Management sold the asset to Two Ten Management for an undisclosed price. Moses Siller, Zar Haro, Phil Grafe, Bryan VanCura and Brian Booth of Northmarq represented both parties in the deal.

