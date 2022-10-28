Northmarq Arranges Sale of 20,053 SF Retail Center in McDonough, Georgia
MCDONOUGH, GA. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Towne Crest Village, a 20,053-square-foot retail center located in McDonough, approximately 30 miles south of Atlanta. Jeff Enck of Northmarq represented the private Florida-based buyer in the transaction. An individual Los Angeles-based investor sold the property for $5.7 million. Built in 2005, Towne Crest was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of local businesses including service retailers and restaurants.
