ALLENTOWN, PA. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Red Maple Acres, a 202-site manufactured housing property in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. Red Maple Acres was built in 1960 and was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Ari Azarbarzin and Anthony Pino of Northmarq represented the seller, an entity doing business as Red Maple Acres LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.