Northmarq Arranges Sale of 208-Unit Multifamily Property in Liberty, Missouri
LIBERTY, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Jefferson Park East, a 208-unit multifamily property in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. Built in 1987, the value-add community is located at 1220 Missouri Court. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Kansas City-based Maxus Properties. The buyer and sales price were not provided.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.