Northmarq Arranges Sale of 208-Unit Multifamily Property in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily, Northmarq

Jefferson Park East was built in 1987.

LIBERTY, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Jefferson Park East, a 208-unit multifamily property in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty. Built in 1987, the value-add community is located at 1220 Missouri Court. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Kansas City-based Maxus Properties. The buyer and sales price were not provided.

