Northmarq Arranges Sale of 217-Unit Verge Apartments in North Dallas

DALLAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Verge Apartments, a 217-unit multifamily property in North Dallas. Built in 1980, the complex houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 700 square feet. Amenities include two pools, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Snoddy, Charles Hubbard, Eric Stockley and Philip Wiegand represented the seller in the transaction. Patrick Elliott and Lauren Bresky, also with Northmarq, originated Freddie Mac acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

