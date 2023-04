CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Indigo Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily property in Corpus Christi. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1969 and offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and a dog park. Moses Siller of Northmarq represented the seller, 3CM Multifamily, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.