NorthMarq Arranges Sale of 240-Unit Jordan Creek Apartments in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of Jordan Creek Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Built in 1984, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, sports court, fitness center and outdoor grilling and picnic area. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the seller, 2505 Burney Oaks Lane LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, multifamily investment firm Ashland Greene Capital Partners.