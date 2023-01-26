REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Boulevard Apartments in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Connor Group purchased The Boulevard from RangeWater Real Estate. The 260-unit community was built in 2016.

LARGO, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Boulevard, a 260-unit apartment community located at 2098 Seminole Blvd. in the Tampa Bay city of Largo. The Connor Group purchased the community from Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Luis Elorza, Justin Hofford and Kevin Mosher of Northmarq’s Tampa office brokered the transaction.

Built in 2016, The Boulevard features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,106 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun deck, outdoor fireplace, outdoor bar with grills, screened-in gazebo with billiards, TV, wet bar and a fireplace. The property’s clubhouse features an indoor SwimSpa resistance pool, 24/7 Luxor One package room, coffee bar, business center, theater and a fitness center that offers on-demand classes.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  