Northmarq Arranges Sale of 260-Unit Boulevard Apartments in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The Connor Group purchased The Boulevard from RangeWater Real Estate. The 260-unit community was built in 2016.

LARGO, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Boulevard, a 260-unit apartment community located at 2098 Seminole Blvd. in the Tampa Bay city of Largo. The Connor Group purchased the community from Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Luis Elorza, Justin Hofford and Kevin Mosher of Northmarq’s Tampa office brokered the transaction.

Built in 2016, The Boulevard features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,106 square feet in size. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun deck, outdoor fireplace, outdoor bar with grills, screened-in gazebo with billiards, TV, wet bar and a fireplace. The property’s clubhouse features an indoor SwimSpa resistance pool, 24/7 Luxor One package room, coffee bar, business center, theater and a fitness center that offers on-demand classes.